Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.33.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.