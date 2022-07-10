Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

CFRUY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

