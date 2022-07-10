Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,946 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Conagra Brands worth $161,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,867,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

