Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,625.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,782.47 or 0.99970125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00217275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00251077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00108492 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,389,832 coins and its circulating supply is 12,642,162 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

