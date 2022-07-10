ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

