Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

CNSL opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

