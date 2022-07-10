Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $47,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

