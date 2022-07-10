Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

