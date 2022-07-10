CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $848,312.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,478,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,725,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

CorVel stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average of $164.44. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,184,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

