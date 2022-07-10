CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.88.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

