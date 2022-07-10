Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 237.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Flex comprises 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $14.63 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

