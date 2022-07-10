Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,175 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of SBGI opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

