Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $85,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

