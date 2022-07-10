Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $88,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,515 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 99,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after acquiring an additional 680,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,126.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $39,656,030.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.