Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

