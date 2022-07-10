Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

SSP opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

