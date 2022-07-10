Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.59%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

