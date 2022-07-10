Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. TrueCar comprises approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 210,879 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 273,397 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at $411,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

