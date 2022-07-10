Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

