Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.