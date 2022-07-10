Covalent Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

