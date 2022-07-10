Cowen Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $267.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.50.

CMI stock opened at $200.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

