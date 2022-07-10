Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €155.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($317.71) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($209.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €207.89.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.