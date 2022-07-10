CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,101 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.22% of CVS Health worth $295,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
