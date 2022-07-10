CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

