CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

