D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $359,612,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 2,011,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

