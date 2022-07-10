DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $984.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $353,428.41 and approximately $984.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.23 or 0.99873054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

