Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $28.30 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $28.30 million and $1.09 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

