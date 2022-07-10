Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 440,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.