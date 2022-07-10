DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00132708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

