Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00217154 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00659122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

