Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

DCTH opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $116,503. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

