Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,377 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up about 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE opened at $124.85 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

