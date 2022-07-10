Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 440,680 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group makes up 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.36% of Alaska Air Group worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

