Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.