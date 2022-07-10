Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 65,322 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,857 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,052,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,255,000 after purchasing an additional 413,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.