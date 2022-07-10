Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

