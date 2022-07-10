Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,565 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.62% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 57,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,229 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

