Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €160.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, July 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($153.13) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €94.94 ($98.90) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($68.00) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($172.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.20 and its 200-day moving average is €91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

