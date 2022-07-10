Dev Protocol Market Cap Tops $231,257.86 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $231,257.86 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

