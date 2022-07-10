Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $14,694.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00010159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,695,457 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

