DigitalBits Market Capitalization Reaches $68.61 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00217186 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00653889 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.