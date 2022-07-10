Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $726,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $553.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.10 and its 200 day moving average is $566.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

