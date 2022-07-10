Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New $983,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.0% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

