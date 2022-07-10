Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein makes up 2.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $41.46 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

