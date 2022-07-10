DMScript Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $21,260.43 and $22.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00133201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

