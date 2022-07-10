Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $4.31. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

