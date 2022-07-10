Dotmoovs Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $502,873.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,470.93 or 0.99973217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

