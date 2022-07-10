Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

